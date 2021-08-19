Two injured in level crossing crash between train and tractor

A crash between a train and a tractor at a level crossing has left two people injured, police said.

The incident happened near March, Cambridgeshire, at around 9.10am on Thursday.

A British Transport Police spokesman said: “The drivers of the train and tractor were checked over by paramedics at the scene for minor injuries.

“Thankfully no-one has sustained any serious injuries.”

Three of the freight train’s wagons derailed and will need to be recovered.

Passenger services between Ely and Peterborough are expected to be disrupted for the rest of the day.

Network Rail had already put Kisby level crossing – where the crash occurred – in one of its highest risk categories due to its frequent use by people and trains, and glare from the sun.

The crossing is operated by its users, rather than having automatic barriers.

Around 186 trains pass over it every day at a maximum permitted speed of 75mph.

Network Rail’s head of safety for Anglia, Richard Tew, said: “We are on site with the emergency services and working with all parties to fully understand the circumstances.”

A spokeswoman for East of England Ambulance Service said an ambulance, ambulance officer and air ambulance were sent to the scene.

The Office of Rail and Road dispatched a team of safety inspectors.