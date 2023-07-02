02 July 2023

Two killed, 28 injured in mass shooting in Baltimore

02 July 2023

Two people have been killed and 28 others injured in a mass shooting in Baltimore, Maryland, US police have said.

Three of the victims are reported to be in a critical condition.

Baltimore Police Department Acting Commissioner Richard Worley confirmed the number of dead and injured during a press conference at the scene.

The shooting took place in the 800 block of Gretna Avenue early on Sunday morning, officers said.

