Two killed, 28 injured in mass shooting in Baltimore
By The Newsroom
Two people have been killed and 28 others injured in a mass shooting in Baltimore, Maryland, US police have said.
Three of the victims are reported to be in a critical condition.
Baltimore Police Department Acting Commissioner Richard Worley confirmed the number of dead and injured during a press conference at the scene.
The shooting took place in the 800 block of Gretna Avenue early on Sunday morning, officers said.
