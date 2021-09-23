Two men arrested in connection with fatal shooting in Kilburn

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a man who was shot dead outside his home in north-west London last month.

Jeffrey Wegbe, 26, was shot in the chest in Hansel Road, Kilburn at around 12.20am on August 12.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Metropolitan Police said on Thursday that two men, aged 27 and 36, had been arrested on suspicion of his murder and released under investigation.

Though time has passed, our desire to catch the people responsible for the attack on Jeffrey remains undiminished as these recent arrests demonstrate

The 36-year-old man was arrested on September 15, while the 27-year-old was arrested last Monday.

There is now a £20,000 reward offered to anyone with information that might lead to successful prosecution of Mr Wegbe’s killers.

Detective Inspector James Howarth said: “These arrests show that our investigation continues to make progress, despite the time that has passed since Jeffrey’s murder.

“We recently announced a £20,000 reward that is available for information leading to the identification, arrest and prosecution of the people responsible for Jeffrey’s murder.

“I would reiterate my appeal to all members of the community to help me bring Jeffrey’s killers to justice.

“Though time has passed, our desire to catch the people responsible for the attack on Jeffrey remains undiminished as these recent arrests demonstrate.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Met’s incident room on 0208 358 0300 quoting Operation Shadwell, or tweet @MetCC or call 101 quoting reference CAD140/12Aug2020.

People who wish to pass on information anonymously are asked to contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, but should be aware they will not be eligible for the £20,000 reward offered by police.