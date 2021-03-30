Two men convicted after football fan stabbed at station lose appeals

Two men jailed after a 20-year-old football fan was stabbed to death at a London Underground station while on his way to watch Arsenal have lost their appeals against conviction.

Alex Lanning, now 23, had been convicted of murdering Tashan Daniel.

Jonathan Camille, now 20, had been convicted of Mr Daniel’s manslaughter.

Both had been convicted after a trial at the Old Bailey in the summer of 2020.

Hillingdon stabbing (PA Media)

Jurors heard how Mr Daniel had been on his way to see Arsenal play Nottingham Forest at the Emirates Stadium in the third round of the Carabao Cup when he was stabbed at Hillingdon station in September 2019.

They had heard how Mr Daniel, who worked as a photographer, had been a talented athlete who trained at Hillingdon Athletic Club.

Lanning, who had been on licence for a previous knife attack in Brighton, was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum 25-year term.

Camille was sentenced to six years and six months’ detention in a young offenders institute.

Three appeal judges dismissed their appeals against conviction on Tuesday, following a Court of Appeal hearing in London earlier this month.

Mr Daniel had been with friend Treyone Campbell.

They had become involved in a confrontation with Lanning and Camille which had lasted 34 seconds from “the first blow to the last act of violence”, appeal judges heard.

Mr Campbell had suggested that the incident began when Lanning asked them “What you looking at?”

Appeal judges said the four men had faced each other, a fight had started, Lanning had produced a knife and Mr Daniel had received a fatal injury.

Hillingdon stabbing (PA Media)

They said the knife was an Eickhorn Aviator 1 made to Nato specifications and designed as an emergency rescue knife.

It was just over 27cm long with a blade measuring 13.5cm.

Judges said it was capable of sawing through the laminated glass of aircraft.

Lanning, who is from Hillingdon and had previous convictions for unlawful wounding and possession of class A drugs, and Camille, from Fulham, had been jailed by Judge Mark Dennis in August.

Appeal judges Lord Justice Fulford, Mr Justice Holgate and Sir Nicholas Blake, who published a written ruling on Tuesday, had considered the case at a Court of Appeal hearing on March 16.

Lawyers representing Lanning said the trial judge had wrongly admitted evidence of Lanning’s previous convictions.

That argument was supported by lawyers representing Camille.

Lawyers representing Camille also argued that Judge Dennis made errors when directing the jury.

Appeal judges said they were “unpersuaded”.