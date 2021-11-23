Two men held as body found in search for missing Plymouth teenager

Two men have been arrested after the body of a woman was found in the hunt for missing Plymouth teenager Bobbi-Anne McLeod who has not been seen since Saturday evening.

Devon and Cornwall Police announced on Tuesday evening that the body of a woman had been located during searches for the missing 18-year-old.

The two men are aged 24 and 26, police said, and are from Plymouth.

Chief Superintendent Matt Longman is due to make a statement on the discovery at 8.30pm this evening.

Ms McLeod left her home in Leigham at about 6pm on Saturday evening and had been due to catch a bus into the city centre to meet friends.

She never arrived and Devon and Cornwall police have been conducting searches and inquiries across Plymouth, the force said, supported by a police helicopter.

A Facebook page set up to help find her has now attracted more than 10,000 members.

Investigators said the body had been located near Bovisand in South Hams on the south coast of Devon after information was passed to the police.

Devon and Cornwall Police said formal identification has yet to be carried out, but that Ms McLeod’s family had been informed of the development and are being supported by officers.

Plymouth MP, Luke Pollard, urged the community to pull together as they had after the mass shooting in the Keyham area of the city this summer.

The Labour MP for Plymouth Sutton & Devonport tweeted: “It is devastating news for our city that a body has been discovered in the search for missing Bobbi-Anne.

“My thoughts and love are with the family. We await news from the police but this is another dark day for our city. Let’s pull together in the same way we did after Keyham.”

Leader of Plymouth City Council, Councillor Nick Kelly, said: “This is really tragic news. Bobbi-Anne McLeod was a young woman who had her whole life ahead of her. It is devastating that someone has chosen to take this away.

“I am sure that the shock of this tragedy will not just be felt in Leigham but across the whole of our city and I know that everyone will stand with me when I say that all our thoughts are with her family and friends at this devastating time.”

He said to remember Ms McLeod, and show her friends and family that the city mourns with them, Smeaton’s Tower will on Wednesday evening be lit purple, the national colour used when shining a light on abuse and violence towards women.