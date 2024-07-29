Two men killed in North Yorkshire plane crash identified as families pay tribute

Two men who died when a light aeroplane crashed in a North Yorkshire field have been identified by police as their “utterly heartbroken” families paid tribute.

The pilot of the two-seater light aeroplane was Matthew Bird, 21, and the passenger was Oliver Dawes, 24, North Yorkshire Police said.

The two men died when their plane crashed at a rural location in Thorganby, near Selby, at around 9.50am on Sunday.

The family of Mr Dawes, from Burley in Wharfedale, said: “Yesterday, we lost a dearly loved son, cousin, nephew and friend.

“Oliver will continue to live on in our hearts and memories as the kind, generous, hardworking and fun man he had become.

“We will miss him every day for the rest of our lives, we are heartbroken.”

The family of Mr Bird, from Spofforth, said: “Yesterday we lost our son, a brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend.

“Matthew meant so much to so many.

“We are utterly heartbroken but he will live on in our hearts as we cherish the incredibly special memories he’s left us with.”

Police said investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident continue.

The force confirmed on Sunday it was working with the Air Accidents Investigation Branch on the investigation.

MP for Selby Keir Mather said: “I am incredibly saddened by the news regarding the plane crash in Thorganby yesterday.

“My heart goes out to the two men who lost their lives, as well as their loved ones at this awful time.

“Thank you to the emergency services including the Yorkshire Ambulance Service, North Yorkshire Police and the Air Accident Investigation Branch who are working to establish the circumstances surrounding this devastating incident.”