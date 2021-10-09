Two million across England have had third Covid-19 jab

People eligible for a coronavirus booster jab are being urged to take up the offer, as officials said more than two million have been given in England so far.

Booster jabs are being given at least six months after a second dose.

NHS England said on Saturday that three weeks after the booster programme began, a total of 2.08 million top-ups have been administered.

It said these include third jabs given as boosters, and doses given to those people with severely weakened immune systems who might not have mounted a strong response to their initial jabs.

The chief nursing officer for England said she had had her booster recently “to protect myself and those around me”.

Ruth May encouraged all those who are eligible to do the same.

She said: “It’s fantastic to see that just three weeks into the booster campaign, more than two million people have been quick to get their top-up in protection ahead of what will be a busy winter period for the NHS.

“Thanks to the incredible efforts of NHS staff who have been vaccinating at mosques, sports grounds and community centres, those who are eligible and most at risk from coronavirus have been able to get their booster shot.

“I have received my booster shot ahead of winter to protect myself and those around me – I would urge others to do the same. It is quick, effective and provides really important protection against the virus.”

People eligible for a booster jab include those aged 50 and over, frontline health and social care workers, and those aged between 16 and 49 with an underlying health condition putting them at greater risk from the virus.

Before the announcement on boosters last month, officials recommended a third dose be offered to people over 12 who were severely immunosuppressed at the time of their first or second dose, including people with leukaemia, advanced HIV and recent organ transplants.