Two of three people stabbed to death inside village home named in reports

Two of the three people stabbed to death in a Buckinghamshire village home have been named in media reports.

The victims, whose bodies were found on Tuesday evening at Orchard House in Spring Gardens, Bourne End, had been knifed in the chest and stomach, Thames Valley Police (TVP) said.

Two of them, in their 60s and from Bourne End, are reportedly Susan and Jeffrey Farrance.

The body of a man in his 50s, from Hazlemere, was also found at the home.

TVP has not released any names but said the three all knew each other – with no suspect being hunted.

Senior investigating officer Detective Superintendent Kevin Brown, of the major crime unit, said the victims’ families had been told and described the probe as “very complex”.

He said: “Our thoughts remain with the victims’ families at what must be an extremely difficult time for them and they have asked for their privacy to be respected.

“We are still investigating the circumstances of this very complex enquiry, we are not looking for anyone else in connection with it and a file is being prepared for the coroner.

“A scene watch is still likely to be in place for a number of days, which is likely to have an impact on local residents and I would like to thank them for their continued patience.

“Members of the public are also still likely to see an increased police presence while we continue to investigate this and we would advise anyone with any concerns to please speak to one of our uniformed officers.”

Mr Brown said anyone with information or who saw anything unusual in the area between 5pm and 10pm should call 101, quoting reference 2037 of April 19 2022.