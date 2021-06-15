Two people arrested in connection with suspicious package left in Edinburgh park

Edinburgh city centre
Edinburgh city centre (PA Archive)
By The Newsroom
14:30pm, Tue 15 Jun 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

A man and woman have been arrested in connection with a suspicious package left in a park in the centre of Edinburgh.

Police Scotland were called to a report of a suspicious object at a shelter in Princes Street Gardens on Thursday, January 11 2018.

Examination by investigators found it had the potential to harm people and property nearby.

Police Scotland said that a 35-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman have been arrested in connection with the package.

The activity in Granton Road and on King George IV Bridge was pre-planned and intelligence-led

Detective Chief Superintendent Stuart Houston, Police Scotland’s Head of Organised Crime and Counter Terrorism, said: “Since the discovery of the item, officers from Police Scotland’s Counter Terrorism Unit have carried out extensive inquiries, including with European partners and law enforcement agencies.”

Police said there is no risk to the wider community.

Chief Superintendent Sean Scott, Police Scotland’s Divisional Commander for Edinburgh, said: “Inquiries by Police Scotland are ongoing and I want to re-assure the public that the activity in Granton Road and on King George IV Bridge was pre-planned and intelligence-led.

“You will see an increased police presence, however, there is no wider risk to the community.”

Sign up to our newsletter

Police

Scotland

PA