23 March 2023

Two people arrested on suspicion of murder over baby’s death in Kerry in 1984

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder as part of the investigation into the death of a baby boy almost 40 years ago.

The newborn infant, known as Baby John, was found washed up on an Irish beach in Co Kerry with stab wounds in April 1984.

A man aged in his 60s and a woman aged in her 50s have been arrested in the Munster region and are being detained in Garda stations in the south of the country.

“This evening, Thursday 23 March 2023, Gardai arrested two people, a male in his 60s and a female in her 50s, in relation to the discovery of the body of a male infant at White Strand, Caherciveen, County Kerry on 14 April, 1984,” Gardai said in a statement.

“They were arrested in the Munster region on suspicion of the offence of murder and are currently detained at Garda Stations in the south of the country under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.”

