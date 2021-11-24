24 November 2021

Two people hurt after pigs rampage on golf course

Two people have been injured after two large pigs charged on to a golf course in West Yorkshire.

The hogs caused chaos at the Lightcliffe Golf Club, Calderdale, by storming the green and knocking over bags.

Club professional David Mckidd, 40, said the two black pigs were first spotted on the course on Sunday, injuring a golfer by causing cuts to his leg.

They later returned on Tuesday and injured a male worker at the club who had attempted to usher them off the course.

Both people suffered minor injuries on their legs and were treated in hospital for protection against tetanus, Mr Mckidd said.

The pigs damaged one of the greens by digging small holes before being caught by police on Knowle Top Road yesterday.

The club was forced to close last night for safety measures but has since reopened.

