Two stabbed to death after fight breaks out at late-night ‘street party’

A young man and a teenage boy were stabbed to death after a fight broke out at a late-night street party in north London, witnesses said.

Shocked locals near Elthorne Road, Islington, described how they were kept awake by a group of 40 youngsters who appeared to be recording a music video before a “commotion” broke out late on Thursday.

Police were called to the scene at 11.33pm where a boy, believed to be 15, was found with stab wounds and pronounced dead at the scene shortly after midnight.

A 23-year-old man had also been stabbed and was rushed to hospital where he later died while a third victim, a man aged 28, suffered a stab wound which was not thought to be life-threatening.

A large police cordon is still in place with forensics teams seen between Levison Way and Turpin Way where neighbours described seeing a party.

One man, who wished not to be named, saw around 40 people listening to loud music as they loitered in the street where they had parked luxury cars, including Mercedes and Audis.

They appeared to be filming on their phones until a fight broke out and he called the police.

A woman, describing a similar scene, said the group were just “hanging around”, adding: “All of a sudden I heard a commotion.

“I heard one of them shout, ‘get up’ – that’s when I realised he was on the floor.

“I watched the police trying to resuscitate him right in front of me.

“I was disgusted.”

Another neighbour added that the group were recording on their phones and playing the same song on repeat.

One local, who claimed he was mugged by two young men at knifepoint outside his home on Wednesday evening, said he “no longer feels safe” there and wants to move his family away as soon as possible.

The Metropolitan Police said they had launched a double murder investigation but that no arrests have been made.

Police said in a statement earlier on Friday that they believe a large number of people were present when the attack took place and are urging witnesses and those with information to come forward.

A Section 60 order granting officers additional stop-and-search powers has been authorised.

Chief Superintendent Andy Carter said: “My thoughts are with the families of the two victims who have suffered such an unimaginable loss in this shocking and unacceptable incident.”

