19 November 2021

Two teenagers in court over stabbing at university halls of residence

By The Newsroom
19 November 2021

A man and a woman have appeared in court charged with wounding following a stabbing at a university halls of residence.

The University of Warwick confirmed an incident had taken place at its Sherbourne accommodation site after 19-year-old Ayaz Kazi suffered three stab wounds, including ones to his abdomen and underarm.

Officers were called to the address on Scarman Road in Coventry just after 4.30pm on Wednesday, Warwickshire Police said.

Rohan Ahluwalia-Pandor, 18, and Anam Ausaf, 18, both wearing grey sweatshirts, appeared in the dock at Coventry Magistrates’ Court charged with unlawfully and maliciously wounding Mr Kazi.

The victim was treated in hospital after the incident.

In a statement, a university spokesman said: “We want to reassure those concerned by a continued police presence around Sherbourne that there is no danger to students or staff.

“We can confirm an incident has taken place that has since concluded.”

Ahluwalia-Pandor, of Barns Lane, Kings Langley, Hertfordshire, was remanded into custody and told he must appear at Warwick Crown Court early next week.

Ausaf, of Wilkinson Close, London, was granted conditional bail and will join her co-accused at the same court on December 17 for a plea hearing.

