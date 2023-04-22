Two teenagers killed and third in ‘life-threatening condition’ after crash

Two teenagers have died and a third is in a “life-threatening condition” after two cars carrying seven people collided in a “tragic incident” in Warwickshire.

A Ford Fiesta and a Fiat 500 crashed on the B4035 Campden Road, near to Portobello Crossroads, in Shipston-on-Stour at about 4.10pm on Friday.

A 17-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl from the Fiesta were both airlifted to hospital but have since died, Warwickshire Police said, adding that their next of kin have been informed.

A 16-year-old boy in the same car was also taken to hospital by air ambulance and remains in a life-threatening condition.

This is a tragic incident involving several young people

But a fourth occupant of the Fiesta, a 17-year-old boy, is in a stable condition following surgery.

Three people in the Fiat – a woman and two children – all sustained serious injuries but are in a stable condition in hospital, the force added.

Inspector Michael Huntley from Warwickshire Police’s serious collision investigation unit said: “This is a tragic incident involving several young people, and our thoughts go out to the families and friends of those who have lost their lives, to those who have been injured, and to the local community who may have been affected by this incident.

“Specially trained family liaison officers are currently supporting the families involved, and we would ask that the privacy of those involved is respected at this difficult time.

“Specialist officers are carrying out a detailed investigation to piece together the circumstances of the collision, and we are working with our partner agencies and the local authority.

“We would ask anyone who has not yet spoken to us to please get in touch, especially if you were travelling in the area and may have any information or dashcam footage.”

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 248 of April 21 2023.