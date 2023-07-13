13 July 2023

Two UK ticket holders come forward for share of £62 million EuroMillions jackpot

By The Newsroom
13 July 2023

Two UK ticket-holders have come forward for a share of the £62 million EuroMillions jackpot in Tuesday’s draw.

Camelot said if validated, the pair will pick up just over £31.1 million each.

They are the fourth and fifth EuroMillions jackpot winners in the UK this year, with the biggest ticket holder bagging £111 million in June.

The winning main EuroMillions numbers were 02, 11, 28, 42, 48 – while the Lucky Star numbers were 04, 09.

Andy Carter of The National Lottery, said, “It is wonderful news that both the lucky ticket-holders have claimed their incredible jackpot prize.

“We will now focus on supporting the ticket-holders through the validation and help them start to enjoy their win.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Dele Alli reveals sexual abuse, addiction and struggle with mental health

football

Watch the moment baby stars are born thanks to amazing Nasa telescope

world news

Today's weather in London

news