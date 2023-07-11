11 July 2023

Two UK ticket-holders share £62 million EuroMillions jackpot

Two UK ticket-holders have shared the £62 million EuroMillions jackpot in Tuesday’s draw, Camelot said.

The winning main EuroMillions numbers were 02, 11, 28, 42, 48 – while the Lucky Star numbers were 04, 09.

Andy Carter, the senior winners’ adviser at The National Lottery, said: “What an amazing night for UK EuroMillions players as two winners have shared tonight’s life-changing £62 million jackpot. That makes it five jackpot wins by UK EuroMillions players so far this year.”

He added: “Thanks to National Lottery players, £30 million is generated every week for good causes across the country.

“This money supports projects across the nation, with a total of more than 670,000 grants – to projects both big and small – having been made across the UK to date.”

