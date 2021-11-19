Two women and two children die in Bexleyheath house fire

A “distraught” man was seen collapsed against a wall as fire engulfed a house where two women and two children died, a neighbour has said.

Firefighters with breathing apparatus managed to pull all four people from the semi-detached terraced house in Bexleyheath south-east London, but they died at the scene.

Builder Scott James said the house was “quickly engulfed in flames” as smoke blew out to the street on Thursday at about 8.30pm.

Mr James, 44, whose home is a stone’s throw away from the scene, saw a “distraught” man collapsed against a wall outside the house as he arrived at the scene.

Metropolitan Police officers at the scene of the house fire (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Wire)

He said: “I got overwhelmed by smoke and then the whole house was engulfed. The downstairs was on fire and then the whole house went up. It was engulfed in flames. There wasn’t an explosion.”

Mr James said he was worried and telling the neighbours to get back.

The fire brigade turned up shortly afterwards and “they were amazing”, according to Mr James.

Mr James said the firefighters “very quickly had ladders up to the windows” as they tried to rescue those inside, with one woman being pulled out of a top window.

He added: “It all happened so quickly. I have never seen anything like it.”

He said he believes the children involved in the fire are a toddler and a boy of about five or six.

Scorch marks from the fire on the outside of the house (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Wire)

The family had only been in their recently renovated home for about five months, according to Mr James.

“I saw them yesterday and waved at them,” he said.

“I spoke to them just to say hello. It was just pleasantries. It is very sad to wake up this morning and hear they have perished.”

London Fire Commissioner Andy Roe said: “This is a truly terrible incident which is both sad and shocking. Our thoughts are with the family, friends and local community at this difficult time.”

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) said in a statement that a man who left the building before firefighters arrived had been taken to hospital.

Around 40 firefighters and six fire engines rushed to the blaze on Hamilton Road.