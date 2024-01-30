Powered By Pixels
30 January 2024

Two women killed in flat fire

By The Newsroom
30 January 2024

Two women have died and a baby was taken to hospital following a fire in a flat.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Back Hilton Road, Aberdeen, at around 6pm on Monday.

Police Scotland said the two women were pronounced dead at the scene.

The baby was taken to hospital as a precaution and was later discharged.

Neighbouring properties were evacuated as a precaution while emergency services dealt with the incident.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent seven appliances and two specialist units to the scene and extinguished the blaze.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A joint investigation with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service is ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“However, there are no apparent suspicious circumstances at this time.”

The road was closed for a time but later reopened.

