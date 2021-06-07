Two-year-old boy who died after being found in lake is named by police

A two-year-old boy who died after being found unresponsive in a lake was a “character” who “filled all our hearts with joy and happiness”, his family has said.

The toddler was named by police on Monday as Greyson Birch, from the Sholing area of Southampton.

In a touching tribute, his family said: “His memory will remain always and live through the smiles and joy of each individual who had the pleasure of meeting him.”

He was discovered at Swanwick Lakes Nature Reserve near Fareham, Hampshire, on May 30 and taken to Southampton General Hospital, where he died on four days later.

An 18-year-old man from Southampton, who police say is known to the boy, was arrested and bailed until June 27.

Greyson was described as a “character that neither family, friends or other persons will not and cannot forget”.

The tribute, issued by police, added: “His bubbly personality that filled all our hearts with joy and happiness will linger in this world.

“Greyson was our light and life that will still shine to us all through our thoughts and memories. Greyson would love to dance, sing, play, just everything.

“To know that each time we hear Twinkle Twinkle or someone plays Baby Shark and he’s not there dancing and clapping his hands kills us to the bottom of our hearts.”

Hampshire Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding how Greyson came to be in the water, and appeal for anyone who was in this area between 7.45pm and 8.30pm to get in touch.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44210210811.

Alternatively, members of the public can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org