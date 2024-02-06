Two youths remanded in custody accused of murdering Mason Rist and Max Dixon

Two teenagers have been remanded in custody having been charged with the murders of Mason Rist and Max Dixon.

The youths, who cannot be named for legal reasons, faced Bristol Crown Court for an administration hearing having first appeared before a district judge on Monday charged with murdering the two boys.

They are the fourth and fifth people to be charged with murdering Mason, 15, and Max, 16.

The 14-year-old and 17-year-old were excused attendance from the hearing and were remanded into custody by Judge Peter Blair KC, the Recorder of Bristol.

No applications for bail were made by their legal representatives.

They are next due in court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on April 26 when they will appear alongside two other boys, aged 15 and 16, and 44-year-old Anthony Snook who are all accused of the murders.

Also appearing that day will be Jamie Ogbourne, 26, of Bishport Avenue, and Bailey Westcott, 22, of Vowell Close, both Bristol, who are both accused of two charges of assisting an offender.

A provisional trial date of October 7 has been fixed.

Mason and Max were stabbed during an incident in Ilminster Avenue, Knowle West, Bristol, on the evening of Saturday January 27.

Local residents went to help the teenagers and police were on the scene within minutes to provide first aid.

They were taken by ambulance to Southmead Hospital and Bristol Royal Hospital for Children, where they died in the early hours of Sunday.

Avon and Somerset Police said a 46-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and remains in custody for questioning.

A 14-year-old girl and a 49-year-old woman who were also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender have both been released on conditional bail.

A total number of 13 people have now been arrested as part of the inquiry.

Two of the others who were arrested have been released on conditional bail and no further action has been taken against another arrested person.