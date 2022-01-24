24 January 2022

UK begins withdrawing staff and families from embassy in Ukraine

By The Newsroom
24 January 2022

Some British embassy staff and their dependants are being pulled out of Kyiv in response to the mounting Russian threat to Ukraine

The Foreign Office confirmed the move after the United States ordered the families of all American personnel at the US Embassy to leave the country in response the the risk of an invasion.

Russian forces have massed at the border with Ukraine and intense diplomatic activity has failed to ease tensions.

The Foreign Office said: “Some embassy staff and dependants are being withdrawn from Kyiv in response to the growing threat from Russia.

“The British Embassy remains open and will continue to carry out essential work.”

