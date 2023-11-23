UK braced for sub-zero temperatures and snow in first cold snap of the year

Snow and frost could hit the UK this weekend in the nation’s first cold snap of the year.

The Met Office said sleet and snow may fall in the north of Scotland and on peaks above 400 metres (1,312ft) high.

Saturday is expected to be the coldest night of the year across the country with the first sub-zero temperatures.

Meteorologists believe that night will see thermometers hitting minus 4C in Wales and minus 5C in the rural South West.

Daytime temperatures are not expected to reach double digits during the day on Saturday but will be returning to above 10C by Sunday and into the following week.

A Met Office spokesman said the cold and variable weather is to be expected at this time of year, though the UK has historically had the first frosts in October.

He said: “We can see there’s big swings in temperatures, all it takes is a quick change from a southern wind into a north wind to have that change.

“It’s not unusual to see these changes.”

A yellow warning has been posted for the Shetland archipelago, where gusts could reach 60mph between 10pm and 6am over the next 24 hours.

The north of the archipelago is forecast to face the coldest temperatures in the country.

“Nagging winds” are hitting the north-east of the UK and are forecasted to whip up high waves and pose challenges to lorries over the weekend.

The strong winds are affecting the east of the country down to Norfolk but are calmer in more southernly regions.