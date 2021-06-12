UK could see hottest day of the year so far on Sunday, forecasters say

The UK could see the hottest day of the year so far on Sunday as temperatures are expected to continue to climb over the weekend.

Parts of the country were bathed in sunshine on Saturday with images showing people punting along the River Cam in Cambridge or strolling along the Long Walk in Windsor.

People enjoy punt tours along the River Cam in Cambridge (PA Wire)

The Met Office said that the hottest temperature recorded on Saturday was 24.8C at Kew Gardens in London, with 24.6C at Heathrow and St James’s Park as well.

Meteorologist Alex Burkill said that temperatures are expected to rise further on Sunday and could get as high as 29C.

If the mercury climbs above 28.3C it will make it the hottest day of the year so far as well as the hottest June 13 on record, he added.

The hottest temperature recorded so far this year was 28.3C (82.94F) in Northolt, north-west London, on June 2.

But Mr Burkill said it was unlikely that temperatures will go above 30C and added: “We are going to get close tomorrow, it is unlikely we are going to get over 30C – it’s going to be touch and go.

“It will be close as to whether we get to 28.3C tomorrow.

“If we don’t there’s a chance we could get even higher temperatures on Monday when we could get 29C or 30C.

“The top temperatures are going to be towards the London area, but the heat is going to be widespread, it’s not just confined to the South East.”

People make their way along the Long Walk in Windsor (PA Wire)

But Mr Burkill said that while most of the country will have a hot day, the north west of Scotland will have temperatures in the high teens and it will be cloudier with some outbreaks of rain.

Into Monday, he said the weather will split, with the south continuing to see hot temperatures while the north will be cooler.

Mr Burkill added: “We are going to have more of a north-south split.

“On Monday the heat is going to be largely confined to southern and south-eastern parts of the UK.

“Further north and in Scotland it will be high teens at best. There could be some showers but on the whole it is looking largely dry.”