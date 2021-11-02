UK fishing boat remains detained in France despite Cabinet minister’s claim

A British vessel caught in a diplomatic storm between France and the UK remains stuck in Le Havre despite the Environment Secretary having suggested it had been released.

George Eustice said on Tuesday morning that he understood the Cornelis Gert Jan had been freed following an “administrative confusion”.

But Downing Street was later forced to clarify that it “remains in port” after it emerged the Scottish-registered scallop dredger had not been released.

The vessel was detained during a row in which France threatened to block British boats from landing their catches in French ports and tighten customs checks.

The trawler has been kept in the port of Le Havre, western France (Michel Euler/AP) (AP)

Paris alleges the UK authorities has failed to grant licences to French boats to fish in British waters after Brexit.

Andrew Brown, the head of public affairs for Macduff Shellfish, which owns the vessel, said: “Our understanding is that the Cornelis remains held at Le Havre at least until the hearing at Rouen scheduled for tomorrow.”

Officials also admitted that the vessel remained subject to detention by French authorities.

GPS co-ordinates put the Cornelis as remaining in Le Havre on Tuesday afternoon.

During a morning round of broadcast interviews, Mr Eustice told Sky News: “I understand that vessel has now been released and I think there’s going to need to be some further discussions, clearly there was an administrative error at some point.”

He subsequently described the issue on BBC Breakfast as an “administrative confusion” due to a change in the engine.

Officials later suggested there had been a miscommunication.

The captain of the Cornelis Gert Jan vessel, understood to be an Irish national, was detained in Le Havre during the row and was told he faces a court hearing in August next year.

French authorities allege the dredger did not have a licence, a claim Macduff Shellfish denies.

The EU said UK authorities withdrew the licence on March 1.