UK foreign aid cuts in numbers

Dozens of senior Conservatives have warned they are prepared to revolt over Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decision to cut the UK’s aid spending.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the figures surrounding the row.

– 0.7%: The target amount of national income that is written into law. Maintaining it was a Tory manifesto commitment in 2019.

– 0.5%: The proportion of national income aid spending was slashed to as the coronavirus pandemic hit the economy, but ministers have insisted is only a temporary measure until the nation’s finances are repaired.

– £4 billion: The amount the Government thinks the cut will save.

– 24%: The percentage by which foreign aid will be cut, taking it back to levels lower than in 2013 (even without taking inflation into account).

– 4.7%: Aid in 2020 was 4.7% lower than in 2019 because of the contraction in the economy caused by the pandemic. This reduction was about £700 million.

– 11.3%: The estimated drop in UK GDP, according to the Office for Budget Responsibility, due to the pandemic.

– 30: The number of Tory MPs who have said they will rebel against the Government on the issue.

– 1,700: The number of charities, academics and business leaders who jointly wrote to the Prime Minister to warn that the UK’s “credibility and voice on the international stage will be undermined” if the cut goes ahead.

– 60%: The percentage by which, in 2021, Unicef’s core funding from the UK to support children will be reduced.

– 85%: The percentage by which the UK will also cut its contribution to the UN Population Fund’s family planning programme.

– 50%: The percentage of foreign aid spending in Africa, along with 32% in the Indo-Pacific and South Asia – both areas identified as priorities in the Government’s integrated review.

– 95%: The reduction in aid spending on China, to £0.9 million.

– £16 billion: The amount coming to the UK from the International Monetary Fund, which Labour former prime minister Gordon Brown says should fund the aid budget.

– 1970: The date the UN agreed that donor states should provide 0.7% of their gross national income (GNI) for overseas aid.

– 1961: The date Belgium last met the target.

– 1967: The date France last met the target.

– 0.4%-0.6%: The percentage of GNI that France and Belgium continue to give for overseas aid.

– £10 billion: The amount the Government says will be given in aid spending this year, down from £14.5 billion the previous year.

– £15.3 billion: The estimate of what aid spending would have been for 2021 if the 0.7% target was kept.

– 29 billion US dollars: The amount spent on foreign aid in 2020 by Germany, the only country to spend more than the UK. In proportional terms that is 0.74% of national income.

– Seven: The number of countries that met the 0.7% target in 2020.

– 14: The number of countries to have ever met the target since 1960.

– 16: The number of Development Assistance Committee (DAC) countries which saw a rise in aid spending due to the pandemic.

– 13: The number of DAC countries, including the UK, which saw a fall.

– 3.5%: The percentage by which aid from official donors rose between 2019 and 2020, according to OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development) data.