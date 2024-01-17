UK Government to seek reimbursement of gender court case costs

The UK Government will seek costs from the Scottish Government incurred as a result of the gender court case.

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack announced on Wednesday he has intimated to Scottish ministers that his Government will seek to be reimbursed.

He had previously told the Scottish Affairs Committee at Westminster he was considering such a move.

The case stemmed from Mr Jack’s blocking of the Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill, which he said would impact on UK-wide equalities legislation.

His use of Section 35 of the Scotland Act – the first in the history of devolution – was challenged by the Scottish Government at the Court of Session, but it ruled it was lawful.

Scottish ministers opted not to pursue the challenge further last month.

Mr Jack said: “The Scottish Government chose to pursue this litigation in spite of the cost to the taxpayer.

“My legal advisers have today intimated to the Scottish Government that we have started the process of seeking an award of expenses in defending the case.”

It is understood a motion will be lodged by the UK Government on Friday, with ministers given until Monday to oppose it.

Appearing before the Westminster committee in December, the Scottish Secretary said costs had hit £150,000, although it will be for the court to decide on a figure if it rules the UK Government should be reimbursed.

The Bill would have made it easier for a transgender person to obtain a gender recognition certificate by removing the need for a medical diagnosis, as well as reducing the minimum age and the time required for someone to live in their acquired gender.

But opponents of the legislation said it could impact on protections for women and girls.

Despite the protestations, which saw unrest in the Holyrood chamber over the marathon two-day sitting in the Bill’s final stage, the legislation was passed by MSPs of all parties.

In January of last year, Mr Jack invoked Section 35 for the first time, and then first minister Nicola Sturgeon pledged to fight it in the courts.

In December, Lady Haldane rejected Scottish Government arguments that the order had been issued as a result of a “policy disagreement”.

The Scottish Government has been contacted for comment.