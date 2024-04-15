UK imposes sanctions on three companies linked to Sudan civil war

The UK has imposed sanctions on three businesses with links to the different factions in Sudan’s civil war.

Companies with links to the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), the two warring parties, will face new limits to their financial freedom a year after fighting began in the north-east African country.

Those facing sanctions include Alkhaleej Bank, which has helped the RSF to finance its operations and to control key elements of the Sudanese economy, and Al-Fakher Advanced Works, a holding company used by the RSF to export gold.

Red Rock Mining will also face restrictions. It is a mining and exploration company which is a subsidiary of Sudan Master Technology, which the UK has already designated, and provides funds to the SAF.

The measures follow similar restrictions placed on six companies in July last year.

The UK hopes the new measures will send a signal that the two sides should lay down their arms for peace talks.

Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron said: “This senseless and brutal war has devastated lives. A year on since the outbreak of fighting, we continue to see appalling atrocities against civilians, unacceptable restrictions on humanitarian access and an utter disregard for civilian life.

“The businesses that support the warring parties must be held to account, alongside those responsible for human rights abuses. The world must not forget about Sudan. We urgently need to end the violence.”

The conflict has caused more than 8.6 million people to flee their homes, with over 6.6 million displaced within Sudan itself.

Some 25 million people in Sudan are in need of assistance and the UN has formally warned of the risk of famine in the country this year, with 18 million currently facing hunger.

The UK last month committed a £89 million aid package to Sudan, aimed at providing support for people across the country, particularly in hard-to-reach areas.

This will include food, water and hygiene services for 500,000 children under five. It will also support survivors of gender-based violence.