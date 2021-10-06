UK lifts travel advice for 32 countries
The Government will stop advising Britons to avoid non-essential travel to a country not on the red list solely because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Travel advice has been relaxed for 32 countries including Bangladesh, Fiji, Gambia, Ghana and Malaysia, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said.
This will make it easier for people visiting those locations to obtain travel insurance.
Advice is expected to be lifted for more countries in the coming days.
This comes amid an easing of the Government’s rules for travellers entering the UK.
From Monday, fully vaccinated residents – and unvaccinated under 18s – from more than 50 countries and territories have been able to arrive without taking a pre-departure lateral flow test, a day-eight post-arrival PCR test, or self-isolating.
The Government is also expected to announce tomorrow it will slash the number of countries on the red list.
The full list of countries for which the FCDO has eased its travel advice is: Algeria; Armenia; Bangladesh; Belarus; Benin; Comoros; Tokelau and Niue; Djibouti; Equatorial Guinea; Fiji; Gambia; Guinea; Kazakhstan; Kiribati; Kosovo; Liberia; Madagascar; Malaysia; Marshall Islands; Micronesia; Nauru; Sao Tome and Príncipe; Senegal; Solomon Islands; Togo; Tonga; Tuvalu; Vanuatu; Congo; America Samoa; French Polynesia; and Ghana.