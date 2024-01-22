UK pushes back at Netanyahu and says two-state model can provide ‘lasting peace’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s opposition to the establishment of a Palestinian state is “disappointing”, No 10 has said.

The UK Government has vowed to continue with its support for a two-state solution in the Middle East for “as long as it takes” in the face of Israel’s premier saying he would “not compromise” on Tel Aviv control over Palestinian territories.

The restating of the foreign policy position came as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had a meeting in London with relatives of Israeli hostages.

Right-wing leader Mr Netanyahu doubled down on his rejection of Palestinian sovereignty as part of any post-war plan, saying his country needs full security control over the Palestinian territories when the Israel-Hamas conflict is over.

He wrote on X, formerly Twitter, late on Saturday: “I will not compromise on full Israeli security control over the entire area west of Jordan – and this is contrary to a Palestinian state.”

The remarks, rebuked by UK Defence Secretary Grant Shapps and senior Labour Party figures, deepened a public rift with the US, which has argued a two-state solution is essential for long-term stability.

Asked about the Israeli leader’s stance, Prime Minister Mr Sunak’s official spokesman told reporters on Monday: “It is disappointing to hear this from the Israeli prime minister.

“The UK’s position remains that a two-state solution with a viable and sovereign Palestinian state living alongside a safe and secure Israel is the best route to lasting peace.

“Clearly there will be a long road to recovery and lasting security in the Occupied Palestinian Territories and Israel.

We will continue our long-term support for a two-state solution for as long as it takes

“But we will continue our long-term support for a two-state solution for as long as it takes.”

On Monday afternoon, Mr Sunak met family members of Israeli hostages who are still being held in Gaza following Hamas’s raids on October 7.

According to online news outlet Politico, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer will also speak with those who have flown to London.

The three-day visit by the families is reportedly designed to put pressure on Britain to encourage Qatar, which has facilitated negotiations between Israel and the Palestinian militant group in order to help secure hostage releases, to “pick a side” in the conflict.

The Prime Minister’s spokesman said the Qataris remain an “important partner” both for securing the release of further hostages and for regional stability in the Middle East.

“We are working closely with them, as are our US allies, to both of those ends,” the spokesman added.

He said the UK Government continues to “push for humanitarian pauses” in the conflict as the “fastest way” of freeing more captives and allowing aid into the Gaza Strip.

The current war between Israel and Hamas, the fifth and by far the deadliest, began when Palestinian militants broke through Israel’s defences and rampaged through several nearby communities, killing some 1,200 people, and taking around 250 people hostage.

Israel’s offensive has killed at least 25,105 Palestinians in Gaza and wounded more than 60,000, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-ruled territory.

Mr Netanyahu has vowed to continue the offensive until “complete victory” over Hamas and to return all of the remaining hostages after more than 100 were released in a ceasefire deal in November in exchange for scores of Palestinians imprisoned by Israel.

The Israeli military says it has killed around 9,000 militants, without providing evidence, and blames the high civilian death toll on Hamas because it positions fighters, tunnels and other militant infrastructure in dense residential areas.