UK sees hottest day of the year so far as Cambridge hits 34.8C

The UK has seen its hottest day of the year so far after a temperature of 34.8C was recorded in Cambridge.

It came after a two-year-old boy died in hospital after being pulled from a canal in Wolverhampton during hot weather on Sunday afternoon, according to West Midlands Police (WMP).

A yellow heat health alert was issued for the East and West Midlands, East of England, South East, South West, North West and London by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) until 9am on Wednesday.

On Monday afternoon the Met Office posted on social media: “It’s been the hottest day of 2024 so far with 34.8°C recorded in Cambridge today.

“Provisionally this is only the 11th year since 1961 temperatures as high as this have been recorded.

“8 of those years have been since 2000 and 6 of them have been in the last decade.”

Before Monday, the hottest day of 2024 had been Friday July 19 when temperatures reached 31.9C in central London.

Police do not believe there are any suspicious circumstances around the two-year-old boy’s death after he was pulled from the water off Hendon Avenue in Ettingshall.

The incident follows the discovery of a 33-year-old man’s body last week in a river in Coventry.

Officers were called to Upper Spon Street on August 6, where the man was found, West Midlands Police said.

The UKHSA alert means those who are particularly vulnerable, such as the elderly with multiple health conditions, are likely to struggle to cope with the heat, and action may be required in the health and social care sector.

The Met Office recommended that people keep curtains closed during the peak of the day and drink a lot of water.

Caroline Abrahams, charity director of Age UK, said any older person living with health conditions should stay as cool as they can and advised friends and neighbours to offer help with picking up prescriptions or groceries.

She said: “Ageing bodies find it difficult to deal with extremes of temperature, so even if you are someone who has always loved the heat this doesn’t necessarily mean you’ll find a day like today as pleasant and easy to deal with as you used to.

“It pays to know your own body and to stay in touch with it as it changes over the years, but certainly if you are living with serious heart or lung conditions then it’s important to avoid getting too hot.

“There are some simple tips we can follow to stay safe and well in the heat but for most of us it’s largely a matter of exercising common sense.”

The RAC urged drivers to check coolant and oil levels in their vehicles as high temperatures increase the risk of breakdowns and overheating.

Breakdown spokeswoman Alice Simpson said: “To prepare for all eventualities, it’s a good idea to carry a few important items with you such as plenty of water and food, sunscreen, an umbrella for shade, and a portable battery pack and cable to keep your mobile phone well charged.

“Those driving vehicles without effective air conditioning should consider delaying any non-essential journeys by car until tomorrow when the Met Office forecast no longer applies, or wait to use the car in cooler temperatures this evening.

“This is especially important for vulnerable people, including the very young and elderly, for whom the extremely high temperatures pose a clear health risk. We also want to remind drivers never to leave pets in a hot car, which can prove fatal.”

Thunderstorms and torrential downpours affected parts of Northern Ireland, Scotland and northern England on Monday morning but were clearing into the North Sea by the early afternoon, with a yellow weather warning ending at 1pm.

Forecaster Craig Snell said: “Although we probably won’t see that severe weather across the south, that system will gradually bring some cooler temperatures to all parts as we go through Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs back up to the high 20s rather than mid 30s.”