UK ticket-holder claims record £195m EuroMillions jackpot

A UK ticket-holder has laid claim to the record EuroMillions jackpot of £195 million, the biggest National Lottery win of all time, Camelot said.

The claim will undergo a series of checks to ensure its validity before the windfall is paid.

Camelot said no information will be released on whether the claimant is an individual or a syndicate winner, or where the ticket was purchased, unless the ticket-holder decides to go public.

Andy Carter, Camelot’s senior winners’ adviser at the National Lottery, said: “This is absolutely incredible news.”

The winning EuroMillions numbers from Tuesday’s draw were 06, 23, 27, 40, 41 – plus the Lucky Star numbers 02 and 12.

One ticket matched all seven numbers to win £195,707,000 – making them the biggest jackpot winner of all time.

Mr Carter said: “Last night saw history made with the biggest-ever National Lottery prize won by a UK player, and we’re ecstatic that we’ve received a claim.

“Our focus is now on supporting the ticket-holder through the process and helping them start to enjoy their truly life-changing and record-breaking win.”

Joe and Jess Thwaite were the previous highest winners (PA) (PA Wire)

The holder will be able to buy 11 Boeing 747 jets, 23 Pisces-VI Submarines, Southampton Football Club or a townhouse in London’s Mayfair, complete with steam-room and plunge pool, cinema room and fully-equipped chef’s kitchen.

It also means they are richer than Adele (worth £150 million).

Only 15 UK players have ever won a jackpot of more than £100 million, with the previous record-holders Joe and Jess Thwaite from Gloucester, who won £184 million in May this year.

