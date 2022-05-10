10 May 2022

UK ticket-holder scoops £184 million EuroMillions jackpot

By The Newsroom
10 May 2022

One lucky ticket-holder has won the £184 million EuroMillions jackpot, becoming the UK’s biggest ever National Lottery winner, Camelot has said.

The winning EuroMillions numbers were 3, 25, 27, 28 and 29 – plus the Lucky Star numbers 4 and 9.

One ticket matched all seven numbers to win £184,262,899.10, instantly making the holder worth more than footballers Harry Kane (£33 million) and Paul Pogba (£64 million) combined.

The winner can now buy four Caribbean islands, with a few million to spare, or the equivalent of 11 six-bedroom luxury properties in London’s affluent Hyde Park.

The winner is also catapulted to the top of the National Lottery’s rich list.

Only 14 players have ever won a jackpot of more than £100 million, with the previous record-holder an anonymous winner of £170 million in October 2019.

Camelot’s Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at The National Lottery, said, “What an amazing night for one UK ticket-holder who has scooped the incredible £184 million EuroMillions jackpot – they have become the UK’s biggest ever National Lottery winner.

“Players are urged to check their tickets and give us a call if they think they are tonight’s lucky winner.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

William gives personal tribute to Manchester bombing bereaved at memorial opening

news

Prince of Wales reads shortest Queen’s Speech for nearly 10 years

world news

Manchester City agree deal with Borussia Dortmund for striker Erling Haaland

football