23 February 2022

UK to provide extra military support for Ukraine as crisis deepens

By The Newsroom
23 February 2022

More British weapons will be sent to Ukraine in response to the looming threat of a full-scale invasion by Russia.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said lethal defensive weapons and non-lethal aid would be sent to the country.

In light of the increasingly threatening behaviour from Russia, and in line with our previous support, the UK will shortly be providing a further package of military support to Ukraine

The UK has already sent anti-tank weapons to the Ukrainian military to help counter the threat posed by Russian forces ringed around the country’s borders.

The Prime Minister said: “In light of the increasingly threatening behaviour from Russia, and in line with our previous support, the UK will shortly be providing a further package of military support to Ukraine.

“This will include lethal aid in the form of defensive weapons and non-lethal aid.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Britain ready to inflict maximum economic pain on Russia, says Truss

world news

Queen cancels planned virtual engagements as she continues to suffer from Covid symptoms

world news

War fears grow as Putin orders troops to eastern Ukraine

world news