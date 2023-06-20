20 June 2023

UK winner to be ‘richer than Harry Kane’ after EuroMillions success

By The Newsroom
A UK ticket-holder has won £55 million in the EuroMillions draw.

Players have been urged to check their tickets to see if they won the £55 million prize in Tuesday’s draw.

The winning numbers were 11, 17, 28, 32 and 35 with Lucky Stars 05, 06.

The winner will be wealthier than footballer Harry Kane (£51 million), according to the Sunday Times Rich List.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at the National Lottery, said: “What a night for UK EuroMillions players, as a single ticket-holder has scooped tonight’s life-changing £55m EuroMillions jackpot!

“This is the second EuroMillions jackpot win in the UK so far this month, after another lucky ticket-holder won an incredible £111.7m in the draw on Friday June 2.

“Players are urged to check their tickets and to give us a call if they think they are tonight’s lucky winner”

