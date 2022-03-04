Ukrainian-born pop duo Bloom Twins launch fundraising event

A music and arts event has been launched by pop duo the Bloom Twins and the founder of Secret Cinema to raise money for Ukraine.

The Ukrainian-born pop group – made up of twin sisters Anna and Sonia Kuprienko – have joined forces with Secret Cinema’s Fabien Riggall to organise the Night For Ukraine.

The event at the Roundhouse in north London next week will raise money for the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) appeal to support humanitarian and emergency response work in Ukraine and neighbouring countries.

The Bloom Twins are helping to curate the event and will perform on the evening. The show will also feature live music from international artists, spoken word poetry, films and DJ sets.

The full line-up is yet to be announced.

Bloom Twins said: “We are Ukrainian and it’s humbling to see the support our country is getting around the world. We are really looking forward to being a part of this project, and not just as a one-off performance but as creative collaborators.

Fabien Riggall, founder of Secret Cinema, has teamed up with Bloom Twins to launch the event (Jonathan Brady/PA) (PA Archive)

“This is an absolute honour to be representing our country and helping people caught up in this devastating conflict.

“There is so much every one of us can do to make a difference and even though it’s called Night For Ukraine, the impact of it will last much longer than a night. It will belong in our memories forever.”

The DEC brings together 15 of the UK’s leading aid charities, including British Red Cross, Oxfam UK and Save the Children UK, who are working on the ground in Ukraine and at the country’s borders to help those fleeing the conflict.

Riggall said: “We would like Night For Ukraine to engage the creative community to act, to come together for Ukraine and raise urgent funds for DEC.

“We are excited to be collaborating with the Bloom Twins and honoured to be partnering with Sunflower Relief, an inspiring organisation to help Ukrainians at this time. We hope that this event will fuel artists and venues to create their own nights for Ukraine to support DEC in any way they can during this crisis.”

Tickets for the Roundhouse event on March 9 are on sale now at www.nightforukraine.org.