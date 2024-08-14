Ukrainian forces free to use British weapons in Russia, MoD says

Ukrainian forces will be free to use weapons gifted by the UK as they continue their advances into Russia, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has signalled.

War-torn Ukraine has launched a surprise counter-offensive against Vladimir Putin’s Russia in recent weeks.

Its military has begun an excursion into Kursk oblast, a Russian region the other side of Ukraine’s eastern border, with the apparent aim of diverting Moscow’s forces away from land they have invaded.

The latest turn in the conflict has sparked concerns about a wider escalation of tensions between Russia and the West.

But the MoD has said Ukraine has a “clear right” to use weapons donated by the UK for its self-defence, and stated there had been no change in policy since Labour came to power.

“There has been no change in UK Government policy, under Article 51 of the UN Charter Ukraine has a clear right of self-defence against Russia’s illegal attacks, that does not preclude operations inside Russia,” an MoD spokesman said.

“We make clear during the gifting process that equipment is to be used in line with international law,” they added.

The policy means anti-tank missiles, artillery, armoured vehicles and other weapons donated by the UK to Ukraine’s war effort could soon be seen on the battlefield in Russia.

Storm Shadow missiles will however remain off limits for use beyond Ukraine’s borders.

Downing Street has previously insisted these long-range missiles are only to be used for conflict within Ukraine.

Ukrainian troops appear to be gaining more territory within the Kursk region in recent days, while other neighbouring Russian states along Ukraine’s border have declared a state of emergency in response.

The offensive is believed to be the largest of its kind by a foreign army on Russian soil since the Second World War.