06 March 2023

Ukrainian national, 14, dies after being found unconscious on beach

By The Newsroom
06 March 2023

A 14-year-old girl, who was a Ukrainian national, has died after being found unconscious on a beach in south Devon.

Devon and Cornwall Police said they were called to reports of a missing teenager from the Dawlish area on Saturday.

The force said localised searches with the support of a police helicopter and coastguard located an unconscious person on a beach in the town.

The girl was airlifted to the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital where she later died.

Detective Inspector Becky Davies said: “The deceased girl was a Ukrainian national who was living in the Dawlish area; contact has been made with the Ukrainian embassy and the Home Office are also aware of this incident.

“This death is currently being treated as unexplained and inquiries continue as to the circumstances surrounding this death.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Boris Johnson's 'bid' to bestow knighthood on his father sparks outrage

news

Fatal car crash that left three dead investigated

news

Ex cricketer Azeem Rafiq accused of using ‘race card’ while playing for Yorkshire

world news