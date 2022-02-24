Ukrainian priest in Edinburgh: West must do more than put sanctions on banks

The western world must provide “rapid reaction, not just bank interventions” against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine, a priest at a Ukrainian church in Edinburgh has said.

Father Vasyl Kren, of the Ukrainian Catholic Church Our Lady of Pochayiv in Scotland’s capital, said the community is “very sad and angry” about the situation.

Meanwhile, the Church of Scotland has called for an immediate ceasefire and a return to the negotiating table.

Explosions have been heard in cities in Ukraine on Thursday as Russian president, Vladimir Putin, announced on Thursday that a military operation had begun in the country.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said the UK will impose severe sanctions on Russia (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Wire)

Father Kren said that democratic language will not be understandable to the Russians and called for more support.

He told the PA news agency: “If you hear us, please consolidate with us and pray, in material help, but as well if you have a strong air force or military, help to protect the borders.”

He added: “I’m begging the Western world for more rapid reaction, not just bank interventions.”

Father Kren, who was born in Uzhgorod and has lived in Scotland for nine years, said that he has been calling his parents and sister and other family in Ukraine to check they are alright and offer what help he can.

He hopes people will find some comfort through his church, which has a congregation of about 150 and reaches about 1500 people on Facebook.

He said: “We all thought this will be happening but nobody believed 100% that the man from Moscow will start it, even when American intelligence forces tell the time and we see the huge amount of tanks, we thought, ‘oh it’s just a demonstration of power’, there will be no explosion in our country.

“But even if we try to be calm and do our best to provide peace to our family, the situation is unusual and the feeling you can’t help your family, what are you going to do, it’s kind of panic and anxiety present.

“I believe the church now has the important role to consolidate the people together, to bring them together and at least give them the place where they can come and chat and show their emotions.”

Russia said it has only targeted Ukrainian air bases and other military assets, not populated areas.

But, in a televised address, Mr Putin warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to “consequences they have never seen”.

Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, has called the invasion a “catastrophe for our continent”, while Foreign Secretary, Liz Truss, said the UK will be imposing severe sanctions and rallying countries in support of Ukraine.

She tweeted: “I have summoned the Russian ambassador to meet me and explain Russia’s illegal, unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.”

The Church of Scotland is calling on all parties to renew peace-making efforts and prepare to offer humanitarian aid to the people of that country.

Lord Wallace, Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland, said: “Our prayers are with the Ukrainian people who are now under attack and in fear of their lives.

“We call on the UK Government to join with governments across the world and together persuade all parties to agree to a ceasefire and to immediately return to the negotiating table.

“At the same time, we ask the UK Government to prepare a generous humanitarian response to assist people fleeing the war.

“As a matter of urgency, the Government should prepare a plan to receive and resettle refugees from the conflict and support neighbouring countries to respond locally to the crisis.”