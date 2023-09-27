UK’s first drug consumption room enabling supervised injection approved

The UK’s first drug consumption room for users to take illegal drugs under medical supervision has been approved.

The £2.3 million facility is planned for Glasgow’s east end and will allow users to take their own illegal drugs in a hygienic environment with medical staff on hand.

First proposed in 2016 following an HIV outbreak in the city, the development of drug consumption rooms has been embroiled in years of political wrangling between the Scottish and UK governments.

But earlier this month, Scotland’s most senior law officer, Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain KC, announced it would not be “in the public interest” to prosecute people using such a facility and the Home Office said it does not plan to interfere in the pilot.

The pilot project planned for Hunter Street, in the same building as a current drug treatment facility, was approved by the Glasgow City Integration Joint Board meeting on Wednesday morning.

I'm sure we all wish our city didn't need this facility, but the reality is that we do

The board involves NHS and council officials and recommended approval of the scheme in a report.

As she moved approval of the drug consumption pilot, board chairwoman Rona Sweeney told the meeting: “I’m sure we all wish our city didn’t need this facility, but the reality is that we do.”

The report states: “There is overwhelming international evidence which demonstrates that safer drug consumption facilities can improve the health, wellbeing and recovery of people who use the facility and reduce the negative impact that public injecting has on local communities and businesses.”

It highlights that following the HIV outbreak, an assessment “found there are approximately 400 to 500 people injecting drugs in public places in Glasgow city centre on a regular basis”.

It adds: “Injecting in public spaces increases the risk of infection and other drug related harms, and also causes a risk to the public from discarded injecting equipment and needles.”

SNP councillor Norman Macleod told the meeting he wants to see heroin provided to addicts, saying: “We’re still in a position where individuals who are addicted are obtaining their drugs from criminals and that, in my view, is profoundly to be regretted.

“I would look forward as soon as possible to initiatives such as those used in Switzerland where heroin-addicted individuals not only had safe consumption areas but the heroin was provided. That took the criminals right out of it.”

Fellow SNP councillor Allan Casey told the meeting: “This has to be done right. This is the first consumption room in the UK and all eyes are going to be on Glasgow and we need to make sure we get it right for those using it and make sure we’re saving lives.”

The Scottish Government backs the plans but some MSPs have raised concerns about the impact on the local area, including on businesses.

Scotland’s drug and alcohol policy minister Elena Whitham welcomed the board’s decision and said the Government has committed to making up £2,347,000 yearly for it from April 2024/25.

She said: “We know this is not a silver bullet. But we know from evidence from more than 100 facilities worldwide that safer drug consumption facilities work.

“It is time to see this approach piloted in Scotland and while the service would still be limited to some extent, due to the Misuse of Drugs Act reserved to Westminster, we are confident it would save lives.

“It’s vital this pilot has the full confidence of the general public as well as those who use the facility, and the leadership of Glasgow and Police Scotland will help ensure it is introduced as quickly as possible.”

Westminster’s Home Affairs Committee recommended pilots of safe consumption facilities in areas across the UK where local government and others deem there is a need, in a report published last month.

Home Office minister Chris Philp said previously the UK Government does not support such facilities in England and Wales, over concern they “condone or even encourage” drug use.

But Mr Philp told MPs that his department is “not going to stand in the way” of the pilot in Scotland provided the power is exercised lawfully.