ULEZ growth will help London tackle climate crisis, says mayor's environment chief

The Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ)'s expansion is critical to addressing toxic air and the broader climate emergency, according to London’s deputy mayor for environment and energy, Shirley Rodrigues. The expanded ULEZ, due to cover all of greater London from 29 August, aims to reduce toxic air and the effects of climate change. Despite controversy over costs to those with non-compliant vehicles, the ULEZ has reduced CO2 emissions by around 800,000 tonnes. Other initiatives, such as retrofitting buildings and a rewilding programme, are also being implemented to tackle the city's climate crisis.

Extinction Rebellion (XR) activists converged in Parliament Square, Westminster from 21 to 24 April, to call for government action on climate change. The 'Big One' protests demand cessation of new fossil fuel projects and the creation of 'emergency citizen assemblies'. The event, taking in Earth Day, offered musical performances and workshops, featuring speakers like Chris Packham and Caroline Lucas MP. XR is coordinating with London Marathon organisers for a smooth weekend. Coverage will be provided by LondonWorld.

Over 7,700 Liverpool residents face flooding risks, with 3,557 in the highest risk bracket, says the Environment Agency. With climate change worsening, flood risks are expected to increase, raising concerns for Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service who've seen a spike in flood-related calls. An Environment Agency flood map categorises risks as high, medium, low, or very low. In Liverpool, areas such as Anfield, Walton and Norris Green are at highest risk. Last year, government spending on combating floods and coastal erosion increased by 176%. Climate campaigners urge urgent action from the new Prime Minister to protect communities better.

Internationally renowned pop star Billie Eilish is set to host 'Overheated,' a climate-focused event in London's O2 Arena in June, alongside her 'Happier Than Ever' tour. Spanning six days, the event will feature climate activists, musicians, and designers discussing measures to combat the climate crisis. The agenda includes initiatives to green the music industry, the merits of plant-based diets, and the promotion of sustainable fashion. There will be panel discussions, live performances, documentary viewings, and opportunities to undertake climate action. Tickets go on presale on 5 May and will be available to the general public starting 6 May.