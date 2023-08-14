ULEZ scrappage funding scheme blasted by angry south Londoners

London's Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) scrappage scheme faces criticism from residents who believe the grant does not adequately support motorists trading in older vehicles. Mayor Sadiq Khan's scheme, set to expand by late August, offers £2,000 plus potential additional funds from the authorised treatment facility for scrapping a non-compliant car or motorbike. Residents argue the sum is insufficient and question why polluting vehicles are still allowed on the roads. In response, city officials state the scheme is highly targeted, and that most cars in outer London are already compliant, urging residents with non-compliant vehicles to apply for the grants.

Railway workers plan two more days of strikes over pay, job security, and working conditions. Approximately 20,000 RMT members plan to strike on 26 August and 2 September, potentially affecting 14 train operators. The move comes amid a lack of improved offers from the Rail Delivery Group. Mick Lynch, RMT general secretary, accused the government of hindering negotiations. In response, government and rail representatives criticised the union, arguing that the strikes would disrupt vital services and affect the public.

The Blackwall Tunnel, a key east London road network, faces potential toll charges following the opening of the new Silvertown Tunnel in 2025. Transport for London (TfL) and the London mayor, Sadiq Khan, argue the Silvertown Tunnel will alleviate congestion at Blackwall Tunnel, warranting toll charges for maintenance and traffic management. Critics, however, warn the new tunnel could direct excess cars into London's more impoverished, polluted areas.

London Underground drivers, part of the Aslef union, have voted to extend their strike action for another six months amid disputes over jobs, cuts, and pensions. Aslef members at various railway stations, including Chiltern, East Midlands, Northern and TransPennine, as well as c2c and Direct Rail Services, supported the continuation of strikes. Similarly, the union's members backed industrial action in a re-vote over pay, pensions, and conditions. An earlier planned strike in July was called off following progressive talks with Transport for London.

London's transport could face disruption due to closures on TfL services this weekend. Wembley Central station will be closed on August 12 due to engineering work. London Overground services between Watford Junction and Euston will also face disruption from August 11 to 17. The Elizabeth line will have no service between Gidea Park and Liverpool Street on August 13. London trams will also be affected, with no service between Wimbledon and Therapia Lane until August 13. TfL advises passengers to check travel updates on their app or website. There are also several affected bus routes due to a burst water main.

The Elizabeth line celebrated its first anniversary in May, with over 150 million journeys completed. The third phase of its opening boosted Central London's capacity by 10%. Since November 2022, direct trains from Reading and Heathrow to Abbey Wood, and Shenfield to Paddington, have operated. Oyster cards can be used within zones 1-6. Beyond West Drayton, paper tickets or contactless payment is required. The Elizabeth line sees an average of 3.5 million weekly journeys, predicted to reach 170 million this year. TfL Commissioner, Andy Lord, hailed the line as exceeding expectations post-pandemic, stating that it carries one in six UK rail passengers.

Further travel disruptions are expected in London in August due to ongoing pay disputes. Aslef train drivers are continuing an overtime ban, and National Rail passengers are warned to anticipate significant disruptions. The affected companies include Chiltern Railways, Gatwick Express, Great Northern, Southern, South Western Railway and Island Line, and Thameslink. While other companies may run full timetables, they could experience short notice cancellations. Aslef strikes are due to inadequate pay rise offers and poor communication from the government and employers. Rail Delivery Group responded, calling the strikes unnecessary, and the Department for Transport accused union leaders of playing politics.

London's Transport for London (TfL) announced that tram services between Wimbledon and Therapia Lane will be halted from 4 to 13 August due to essential engineering works. As part of TfL's infrastructure renewal programme, 400m of track will be replaced, new drainage will be added and 'track tamping' will be performed. Additional tasks, including platform repairs and cleaning of tram stops, will also occur during this period. A replacement bus service will operate, but TfL advises that journey times may be extended.-

The Elizabeth Line, part of Transport for London's services, operates early in the morning to late at night, though it does not offer a 24-hour service. Currently, only five tube lines - the Victoria, Piccadilly, Jubilee, Central, and Northern lines - run round-the-clock on Fridays and Saturdays. The timetable for the Elizabeth Line is due to change in May, with specific times for the last and first services varying depending on the day and direction of travel. Passengers should check the full timetables for the most accurate information.

The Night Tube service is fully operational on all five London lines following suspension due to the pandemic. Initially ceasing operation on 20 March 2020, it partially reopened on the Victoria and Central lines on 27 November 2021. Night Overground services resumed in December 2021, with the Jubilee Night Tube and Northern line following in May and July 2022, respectively. The final line, Piccadilly, restarted on 29 July 2022. RMT union strikes over working conditions were resolved on 21 July 2022. The service runs on Friday and Saturday nights, whilst Transport for London maintains a night bus network.