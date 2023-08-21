Transport for London (TfL) has yet to install over 800 Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) cameras in outer London, prior to the zone's expansion on 29 August. The transport authority intends to set up a total of 2,750 cameras to monitor vehicle compliance, with non-compliant drivers facing a daily £12.50 charge. Despite instances of vandalism and theft, TfL maintains that over 90% of cars seen in outer London already meet ULEZ emission standards.

Fans attending The Weeknd's concert at Wembley Stadium (18 August) are advised to avoid Wembley Central and Wembley Stadium stations due to overcrowding and industrial action. Wembley Park station remains open. Southern, which runs Wembley Central station, has shut it down amid safety concerns due to the suspension of local London Overground and Bakerloo Line services for engineering works. Chiltern, operator of Wembley Stadium station, has closed it due to RMT industrial action, planning to reopen on 19 August. The concert is part of The Weeknd's After Hours Til Dawn Tour.

Transport for London (TfL) is rolling out an extended express bus service as part of its Superloop network. The Route X26 between Heathrow Central and West Croydon will be rebranded to SL7 from Saturday, 19 August, increasing in frequency and offering improved customer information and USB charging. Some existing bus stops will be renamed to better reflect their locations. While the network expansion is part of a £6m investment by the Mayor of London, it has been criticised by conservative detractors as a "Superflop," merely rebranding existing routes with no real benefits.

London travellers are urged to plan ahead for potential disruptions on Transport for London (TfL) services, due to numerous closures from Aug 18 to 20. These will affect the Underground, DLR, Overground and Elizabeth line as well as some roads and bus routes. The TfL website and app are recommended for updates. Some of the larger events such as The Weeknd concert at The O2 and the All Points East Festival at Victoria Park are expected to affect traffic and draw large crowds. The Woolwich Ferry remains closed for crucial maintenance until September 3.

The Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) in London, charging polluting vehicles £12.50 per day, will cover almost all of Greater London from 29 August. London mayor Sadiq Khan justifies the expanded zone with a need to clean the city's air and 'save lives'. Most vehicles are exempt as they meet emissions standards, while the mayor's office claims 90% of cars in outer London are compliant. From 21 August, Londoners with non-compliant cars can scrap their vehicle for £2,000, according to an announcement by Mayor Khan.

Environmental concerns continue over the Silvertown Tunnel project in East London, and the proposed charge for the currently free Blackwall Tunnel has raised further objections. The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, maintains the new tunnel, set to open in 2025, is needed due to existing congestion. Upon its opening, Transport for London will introduce tolls for both tunnels. The charges, meant to control traffic flow, have been criticised as potentially penalising commuters. The project's detractors argue that funds should be used to expand London's existing transport network, rather than installing tolls.

The Metrolink Tram network provides a convenient connection across Manchester and its surrounding towns, with stops at major landmarks. Comprising 99 stops along eight lines that dissect the region, the network is divided into four zones. The tram is key for visitors attending city events, from football games at the Etihad Stadium and Old Trafford to concerts at the AO Arena. The network extends to Manchester Airport, accessible via the Navy Line. Visitors can refer to the complete Metrolink map on the Transport for Greater Manchester website.

Motorists using the Dartford Crossing were given an extended timeframe to pay following issues with a new payment system. The Dart Charge system was revamped in July when Conduent took over as service provider, prompting users to revalidate their cards. Delays occurred due to website maintenance and high demand. Due to these challenges, National Highways, the Dartford Crossing manager, extended the payment date for users until 15 August. A final opportunity to pay at the standard road rate has been given for a further 14 days, aiming to provide fairness amidst transition phase delays.

Sadiq Khan's vehicle scrappage scheme offers increased payments to Londoners who trade in older, more polluting vehicles for cleaner ones. The scheme supports a transition to cleaner transport ahead of the Ultra-Low Emission Zone expansion. Payments depend on the vehicle being scrapped. Small businesses, charities, and individuals with non-compliant cars or motorcycles are eligible. Besides the payment, other options include a lower payment plus bus and tram passes. Various discounts and exemptions from the ULEZ charge are also available. The scheme aims to combat climate crisis, reduce congestion and improve the health of Londoners.

The Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) scrappage scheme, introduced by London's mayor, Sadiq Khan, has been criticised as insufficient by south London residents. Although the scheme offers grants for drivers to replace non-compliant vehicles, people argue the amount is inadequate to aid in purchasing new vehicles. These concerns arise ahead of the ULEZ expansion on 29 August. Critics suggest if the aim is to reduce pollution, all polluting cars should be prohibited. Mr Khan urges Londoners with non-compliant vehicles to apply for the £2,000 grants starting 21 August, and continues to call for government funding.