Ultraviolet and air purifier trials in schools to combat Covid-19 – report

Schools are taking part in trials which involve having air purifiers and ultraviolet light installed indoors to combat Covid-19, according to reports.

The trial aims to assess how air purifiers and ultraviolet light mitigate the transmission of coronavirus and other respiratory diseases in schools, the i newspaper said.

It also hopes to evaluate how feasible it is to implement the technologies in primary schools, and is expected to yield its first results by the end of the year, the newspaper reported.

The Department of Health and Social Care will then consider the final results from the study once available, the PA news agency understands.

The i said the study is being initially conducted in 30 schools in Bradford and is being backed with £1.8 million of funding from the DHSC.

It is being conducted by the Centre for Applied Education Research and could lead to the technologies being rolled out in schools from 2022, the paper said.

The i added the randomised trial will consist of a third of schools equipped with high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters, a third with UV purifiers and a third without any equipment to serve as a control group.

Guidance from the Health and Safety Executive says fog, mist, vapour and ultraviolet treatments “may be suitable options to help control the spread of coronavirus and disinfecting a larger space or room”.

It adds people using these types of disinfectants must be “competent” and “properly trained”.

Some businesses already use UV light and air purifiers to help combat the spread of coronavirus.

Transport for London installed more than 200 UV light sanitising devices on escalator handrails across the London Underground in October after a successful six week trial.

Several clubs and gig venues also installed the devices ahead of reopening their doors on July 19.