‘Uncertain’ Covid-19 trend in much of UK though infections rise in Scotland

Covid-19 levels are following an “uncertain” trend in much of the UK, with only Scotland seeing a clear increase, figures show.

Total infections for the whole of the UK are up for the fifth week in a row, but there is fresh evidence the current rise is slowing down.

Levels continue to vary across different regions and age groups in England, though rates have jumped among over-70s.

An estimated 1.6 million people in private households in the UK were likely to have Covid-19 in the week ending February 28, up 3% from 1.5 million the previous week, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

This is the smallest week-on-week percentage increase since the latest rise in infections began at the end of January.

If the spread of the virus is slowing down, it could mean infections will peak at around half the level reached during the Christmas 2022 wave, when the total climbed to just under three million.

The current increase is being driven by the Omicron variant BA.2.75, which now accounts for more than eight in 10 (85.8%) sequenced infections in the UK.

Michelle Bowen, ONS head of health surveillance, said the new figures pointed to an “uncertain picture across much of the UK”, with only Scotland showing a clear increase in the number of people testing positive for Covid-19.

“Infections continue to vary across regions and age groups in England. Though many age groups have uncertain trends, rates are increasing in the over-70s,” she added.

Covid-19 is least prevalent in Northern Ireland, where one in 75 people is estimated to have the virus.

The estimate for Wales is one in 45, while for England and Scotland it is one in 40.

Some 128,400 people in Scotland were likely to test positive for coronavirus in the latest week, up from 117,100 the previous week and the highest number since the start of the year.