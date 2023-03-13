Union head welcomes ‘detailed negotiations’ over teachers’ pay after fresh talks

The Government is set to start “detailed negotiations” with unions on teachers’ pay after fresh talks at the Department for Education, the head of the NASUWT union has said.

Dr Patrick Roach, its general secretary, said Education Secretary Gillian Keegan had informed him of the Government’s “starting point” and that there was nothing standing in the way of “getting a deal onto the table”.

The NASUWT and headteachers’ union NAHT have held separate talks with Ms Keegan on Monday, with the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL) doing the same on Tuesday.

Dr Roach said: “Today’s meeting with the Secretary of State has given us the assurances we have been seeking. There is nothing that should now stand in the way of detailed negotiations and getting a deal onto the table.

“Ministers have heard from us and we have heard from them on their starting point for pay negotiations for this year and next year.

“Whilst there are numerous issues that will need to be discussed and a lot of ground to make up, there is the scope to find a basis for agreement which all sides can support.

“Resolving our ongoing dispute with the Government can only be achieved by reaching a negotiated settlement.”

The Education Secretary needs to call all the education unions together to hold dispute resolution talks to get the issue of teacher pay in England sorted

The apparent breakthrough came despite Paul Whiteman, general secretary of NAHT, telling the PA news agency before his own talks that it would be an unexpected “pleasant surprise”.

He said: “I don’t see this as part of any formal negotiations.

“I don’t see how formal negotiations on pay can take place unless we are all in the room at the same time.

“So I just hope that we’re going to have an interaction that might be able to pave the way towards that.”

He added: “I don’t expect any pay offer in this meeting. Were one to come now it would be a surprise — a pleasant surprise nonetheless — but as I say, I don’t think we can make any progress unless we’re all around the same table at the same time.

“I would find that worrying actually, if one were to be made to each union individually, because we’re all party to the same dispute.”

The Government has not met the National Education Union (NEU) for fresh talks ahead of its planned strike on 15 and 16 March, despite it being Britain’s largest union.

Mary Bousted, its joint general secretary, said Gillian Keegan was “playing politics” by not inviting them to formal pay negotiations.

She said: “This is yet more distraction politics.

“The Education Secretary needs to call all the education unions together to hold dispute resolution talks to get the issue of teacher pay in England sorted.

“Gillian Keegan needs to take a leaf out of the Welsh Government’s book, stop playing politics and get down to serious negotiation.”

The Department for Education has been contacted for comment.