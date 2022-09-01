Union says it will ‘shut down’ rail network with more strikes after talks fail

Tens of thousands of railway workers will stage fresh strikes in a long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) said its members at Network Rail and 14 train operators will walk out on September 15 and 17.

The union said more than 40,000 of its members will strike, warning it will “effectively shut down” the rail network.

A series of stoppages in the bitter, deadlocked row have already been held.

Talks between the union and rail industry have been ongoing but there has been no breakthrough or new offers from either Network Rail or the operators, the union said.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “Our members have no choice but to continue this strike action.

“Network Rail and the train operating companies have shown little interest this past few weeks in offering our members anything new in order for us to be able to come to a negotiated settlement.

“Grant Shapps (Transport Secretary) continues his dereliction of duty by staying in his bunker and shackling the rail industry from making a deal with us.

“We will continue to negotiate in good faith, but the employers and Government need to understand our industrial campaign will continue for as long as it takes.”

The news follows announcements by Aslef and the Transport Salaried Staffs Association of strikes by their members in the coming weeks.

A Department for Transport spokesperson said: “Yet again, union leaders are choosing self-defeating, co-ordinated strike action over constructive talks, not only disrupting the lives of millions who rely on these services but jeopardising the future of the railways and their own members’ livelihoods.

“These reforms deliver the modernisations our rail network urgently needs, are essential to the future of rail, and will happen, strikes will not change this.”