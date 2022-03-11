Unionists urged to maximise vote in elections to send Westminster message

Unionists were urged to maximise the unionist vote in the Assembly elections to send a strong message to Westminster.

The call came at the latest rally organised in protest against the Northern Ireland Brexit Protocol.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, TUV leader Jim Allister, UUP councillor Jill Macauley, Baroness Hoey and Ben Habib addressed the crowd gathered at Crossgar Orange Hall on Friday night.

Baroness Hoey said it is time for unionism to “wake up”, claiming it had compromised too much over the years.

It’s time Boris Johnston regained full control over this UK territory and, until he does, there will be no stability or end to protest

“I believe we must do our utmost to get anti-protocol candidates elected,” she said.

“Make sure all your family are registered to vote. Make sure every single person you know understands the importance of the protocol.”

Mr Habib urged unionists to “stand up and be counted”, warning that a weak vote for unionists will send a pro-nationalist and pro-protocol message to Westminster.

He said the next step would be a border poll, claiming Prime Minister Boris Johnson “cannot be relied on”.

“You have to stand up and be counted,” he said.

Ms Macauley also called for a strong unionist vote at the forthcoming Assembly elections.

It's always been the case that the most effective way for unionism to win and to achieve its objectives is to do so together, to have closer unionist co-operation, to have greater unionist unity

She described a “pivotal moment for unionism” and branded the protocol a threat to the constitutional position of Northern Ireland, adding that it needs to be replaced.

Mr Allister urged the UK to not “sit back, hiding behind endless jaw-jaw with Brussels”.

“It’s time Boris Johnston regained full control over this UK territory and, until he does, there will be no stability or end to protest,” he said.

Speaking ahead of the event, Sir Jeffrey said it was an opportunity for unionists to come together and express their continuing opposition to the protocol.

He went on to say the protocol harms Northern Ireland’s place in the UK and is a threat to the Union itself.

“It’s always been the case that the most effective way for unionism to win and to achieve its objectives is to do so together, to have closer unionist co-operation, to have greater unionist unity,” he said.

“So when I share a platform this evening with other unionists who are also opposed to the protocol, I believe this is the most effective way for unionism to unite and stand together and I hope that at the forthcoming election we will see that greater unionist co-operation to maximise the number of unionist representatives returned to the Assembly.”