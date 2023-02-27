Unions warn ministers of ‘ill-considered’ approach to NHS pay talks

The Government is being warned that failing to hold pay talks with every organisation representing striking NHS workers in England is “unacceptable, ill-considered and has potentially perilous consequences”.

Officials representing 13 health unions have written to Health Secretary Steve Barclay raising concerns about the Government’s handling of the pay dispute.

Talks were held last week with the Royal College of Nursing but other unions said they should have been involved too.

The group of 13 unions includes four – Unison, the Chartered Society of Physiotherapy, GMB and Unite – that are currently involved in industrial action over pay and staffing.

The unions warned that only holding talks with the RCN risks prolonging the strikes.

Unison’s head of health Sara Gorton, who chairs the NHS group of unions, said: “Strikes across the NHS won’t end until ministers hold proper pay talks with all unions involved in action.

“Attempting a deal with just one solves nothing and it certainly risks prolonging the dispute.

“Uncompetitive pay is a key factor behind record vacancy rates affecting all areas of the NHS workforce, not just nursing. And nurses belong to other unions too.

“Most NHS staff are on Agenda for Change contracts. Preferential treatment for nurses in one union risks wrecking a pay system that’s worked well for almost 20 years.

“If that happens, ministers would be creating a nightmare scenario for the NHS. Instead of negotiating with all NHS workers at the same time, employers would have to speak to multiple groups.

“This would be yet another headache for an NHS struggling to get back on its feet and deliver for patients.”

Secretary of the NHS group of unions and Chartered Society of Physiotherapy assistant director of employment relations Elaine Sparkes said: “The Government is playing a dangerous game. Ministers’ clumsy attempts to stop the strikes so far have done more damage than good.

“There’s still time to call everyone in, share details of the new offer being discussed with the RCN and allow staff, employers and unions to concentrate on getting the NHS back on track.”

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “The Government will talk to all unions who are willing to discuss what is fair and reasonable – recognising the vital role NHS workers play but also the wider economic pressures facing the UK.”