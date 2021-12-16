16 December 2021

‘Unique’ and ‘skilful’ wasp spider picture wins young photographer award

By The Newsroom
16 December 2021

A 17-year-old has beaten 6,500 entries in the RSPCA Young Photographer Awards with his image of a wasp spider.

Ben Hancock-Smith, from Guilford, claimed top spot with his entry Hidden Below, which shows the spider against the backdrop of a sunset peeking through the grass.

Ben, who also won the Small World category, said: “I’m so happy that the judges liked my photo so much.

(Ollie Smith/RSPCA)

“I found this wasp spider on its web down in the grass and it was quite hidden away. I laid down to try and get lower than the spider so I could get the sunset coming through the grass in the picture.”

The double victory followed a win in last year’s awards, as he claimed a category award for an image of a swan chasing another swan.

The RSPCA Young Photographer Awards are open to anyone 18 or under, and recognise the best images taken on a camera or mobile.

The awards are judged blind by a panel which includes RSPCS vice president and TV presenter Chris Packham.

He said: “Ben’s photo of a wasp spider really stood out to all of us on the judging panel.

(Isabella Martin/RSPCA)

“We felt it was a very skilful capture, with a carefully considered composition bringing colour into the scene.

“It’s certainly unique in its approach to an often overlooked species, and a very worthy winner.”

Other winners included nine-year-old Isabella Martin, who claimed the Mobile Phone & Devices prize for under-12s with a picture of her kitten, Hattie, playing on the bed.

Another mobile winner was Ollie Smith, 12, for his picture of a stingray.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Five children killed after falling from bouncy castle lifted 10m into air by strong winds

world news

UK records highest daily total of Covid cases as Omicron spreads

news

Toddler Star Hobson’s ‘evil’ murderer given life sentence and her mother also jailed for eight years

news