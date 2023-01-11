Universities get extra £15m to help students with cost-of-living pressures

Universities will be given an additional £15 million in funding this year to help ease cost-of-living pressures for disadvantaged students.

Tuition fees for degrees in England will be frozen at a maximum level of £9,250 for the next two years and maximum student loans for living costs will rise by 2.8% in 2023/24, the Department for Education (DfE) has said.

But the Russell Group, which represents some of the most selective institutions in the UK, said it was “disappointing” that the Government had “failed to deliver a meaningful increase” to maintenance loans despite warnings that students could be left £1,500 a year worse off.

The announcement from the DfE comes after university leaders had warned that students could abandon their degree courses unless “immediate action” was taken to offset the cost of living.

Robert Halfon, minister for skills, apprenticeships and higher education, said: “The Government recognises the additional cost-of-living pressures that have arisen this year and that have impacted students.”

In a written ministerial statement on Wednesday, Mr Halfon added: “Today we are making a one-off reallocation of funding so we can add £15 million to this year’s student premium, enabling extra hardship awards to be made to tens of thousands of disadvantaged students.

“This extra funding will complement the help universities are providing through their own, bursary, scholarship and hardship support schemes.”

Mr Halfon said the maximum level of tuition fees would be frozen for 2023/24 and 2024/25 “to keep the cost of higher education down”.

Dr Tim Bradshaw, chief executive of the Russell Group, welcomed the extra hardship funding, but he said additional assistance was “urgently needed”.

He said: “Without it, we are concerned this will have an increasing impact on students’ studies and wider mental health and wellbeing.”

Dr Bradshaw added: “It is disappointing that the DfE has failed to deliver a meaningful increase to maintenance loans or take the opportunity to address some of the flaws in the forecasting process to ensure they keep up with rising costs, despite warnings that students would be left £1,500 worse off next year.

“Reversing the real terms cut in the value of the loan since 2020/21 would be a simple fix that would provide much needed immediate support for living costs and would be paid back by the student.”